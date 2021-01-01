Samsung Galaxy S10 Display 81 Performance 75 Battery 70 Camera 79 NanoReview score 78 Category Flagship Announced February 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 875 USD

81 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.1 inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 551 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 88.08% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.1% PWM 240 Hz Response time 4.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 812 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

82 Design and build Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 88.08%

75 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy S10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Max. clock 2730 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75

- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Mali G76 MP12 GPU clock 720 MHz FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3510 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 10790 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 692 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2027 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 315468 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 393293 AnTuTu Smartphone Scores - 95th place

67 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM One UI 3.0 OS size 9.5 GB

70 Battery Specifications Capacity 3400 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10:10 hr Watching videos (Player) 12:56 hr Talk (3G) 21:19 hr

79 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy S10 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 4320 x 2432 Aperture f/1.9 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 114 Video quality 97 Generic camera score 109

90 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500

95 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 88 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 875 USD SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

