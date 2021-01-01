Samsung Galaxy S10
Display
81
Performance
75
Battery
70
Camera
79
NanoReview score
78
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
81
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|PPI
|551 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.08%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.1%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Response time
|4.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
812 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
82
Design and build
|Height
|149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
|Width
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
88.08%
75
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3510
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
10790
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
692
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2027
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
315468
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
393293
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores - 95th place
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|9.5 GB
70
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:56 hr
Talk (3G)
21:19 hr
79
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4320 x 2432
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
114
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
109
90
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
95
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
88 dB
Other
|SAR (head)
|0.48 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.59 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy S10 may differ by country or region