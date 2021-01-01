Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Display 90 Performance 92 Battery 91 Camera 83 NanoReview score 87 Category Flagship Announced September 2020 Release date October 2020 Launch price ~ 625 USD

90 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 407 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.7% PWM 227 Hz Response time 2.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 808 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

73 Design and build Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Plastic Frame material Metal Colors White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.8%

92 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Max. clock 2730 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 GPU clock 850 MHz FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 891 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3278 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 542524 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List - 31st place

67 Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM One UI 3.0 OS size 24 GB

91 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 45 min) Full charging time 1:39 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 14:47 hr Watching videos (Player) 18:38 hr Talk (3G) 33:37 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking - 36th place

83 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy S20 FE Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 Zoom Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3840 x 2160 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 119 Video quality 101 Generic camera score 115

90 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 19 2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900 3G network WCDMA B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B4(AWS), B5(850), B8 (900) 4G network LTE B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B4(AWS), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B12(700), B13(700), B17(700), B18(800), B19(800), B20(800), B25(1900), B26(850), B28(700), B32(1500), B66(AWS-3), B38(2600), B39(1900), B40(2300), B41(2500) 5G support No

90 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 89.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2020 Release date October 2020 Launch price ~ 625 USD SAR (head) 0.341 W/kg SAR (body) 1.447 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy S20 FE may differ by country or region