Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Display
90
Performance
92
Battery
91
Camera
83
NanoReview score
87
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2020
|Release date
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
90
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|407 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.7%
|PWM
|227 Hz
|Response time
|2.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
808 nits
73
Design and build
|Height
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.8%
92
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 990
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
891
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3278
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
542524
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|24 GB
91
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|1:39 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:47 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:38 hr
Talk (3G)
33:37 hr
83
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
119
Video quality
101
Generic camera score
115
90
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|19
|2G network
|GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900
|3G network
|WCDMA B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B4(AWS), B5(850), B8 (900)
|4G network
|LTE B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B4(AWS), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B12(700), B13(700), B17(700), B18(800), B19(800), B20(800), B25(1900), B26(850), B28(700), B32(1500), B66(AWS-3), B38(2600), B39(1900), B40(2300), B41(2500)
|5G support
|No
90
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
89.4 dB
Other
|SAR (head)
|0.341 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.447 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy S20 FE may differ by country or region