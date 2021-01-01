Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Display
95
Performance
92
Battery
83
Camera
86
NanoReview score
88
Category Flagship
Announced February 2020
Release date March 2020
Launch price ~ 1250 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
95

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.9 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 511 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2%
PWM 240 Hz
Response time 6.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
892 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
83

Design and build

Height 166.9 mm (6.57 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.9%
92

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max. clock 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 550 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
4960
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
12886
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
894
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2867
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
413312
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
510643
67

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 3.0
OS size 23.7 GB
83

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 45 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (100% in 80 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:53 hr
Talk (3G)
24:20 hr
86

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy S20 Ultra
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 4x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
94

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 22
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
5G support No
87

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced February 2020
Release date March 2020
Launch price ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) 0.32 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy S20 Ultra may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (280 votes)

Competitors

1. Galaxy S20 Ultra or Galaxy S10 Plus
2. Galaxy S20 Ultra or Honor 20 Pro
3. Galaxy S20 Ultra or Galaxy Note 10 Plus
4. Galaxy S20 Ultra or Mate 30 Pro
5. Galaxy S20 Ultra or iPhone 11 Pro
6. Galaxy S20 Ultra or iPhone 11 Pro Max
7. Galaxy S20 Ultra or Mi Note 10 Pro
8. Galaxy S20 Ultra or Galaxy S20 Plus
9. Galaxy S20 Ultra or Galaxy S20
10. Galaxy S20 Ultra or Mi 10 Pro
11. Galaxy S20 Ultra or P40 Pro
12. Galaxy S20 Ultra or 8 Pro

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish