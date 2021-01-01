Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Display 95 Performance 92 Battery 83 Camera 86 NanoReview score 88 Category Flagship Announced February 2020 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 1250 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

95 Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.9 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 511 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.2% PWM 240 Hz Response time 6.2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 892 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

83 Design and build Height 166.9 mm (6.57 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.9%

92 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Max. clock 2700 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 GPU clock 550 MHz FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 4960 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 12886 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 894 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2867 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 413312 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 510643 AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores - 42nd place

67 Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM One UI 3.0 OS size 23.7 GB

83 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 45 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (100% in 80 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10:32 hr Watching videos (Player) 12:53 hr Talk (3G) 24:20 hr

86 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy S20 Ultra Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 Zoom Optical, 4x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 103 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.0

- Pixel size: 5 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

94 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 22 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 5G support No

87 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 84.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2020 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 1250 USD SAR (head) 0.32 W/kg SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy S20 Ultra may differ by country or region