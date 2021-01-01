Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy S21: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21
Display
92
Performance
97
Battery
89
Camera
76
NanoReview score
86
Category Flagship
Announced January 2021
Release date February 2021
Launch price ~ 937 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy S21
92

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches
Resolution 2400 x 1080 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 421 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
1298 nits
74

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Gray, Pink, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.2%
97

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy S21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3249
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
702689
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1
89

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes
76

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy S21
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 1.1x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2L2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76" (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
95

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 24
5G support Yes
87

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced January 2021
Release date February 2021
Launch price ~ 937 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy S21 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (10 votes)

Competitors

1. Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy S21
2. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy S21
3. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy S21
4. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S21
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Samsung Galaxy S21
6. Apple iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S21
7. Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21
8. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S21
9. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S21

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish