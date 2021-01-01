Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Display
98
Performance
99
Battery
100
Camera
88
NanoReview score
92
Category Flagship
Announced January 2021
Release date February 2021
Launch price ~ 1375 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
98

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 515 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
1482 nits
84

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 227 gramm (8.01 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.8%
99

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1117
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3274
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
712044
AnTuTu 8 Results - 2nd place
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1
100

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes
88

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy S21 Ultra
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 10x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.24", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
96

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 24
5G support Yes
87

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced January 2021
Release date February 2021
Launch price ~ 1375 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy S21 Ultra may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.4 of 5 points (12 votes)

