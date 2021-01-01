Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Display 98 Performance 99 Battery 100 Camera 88 NanoReview score 92 Category Flagship Announced January 2021 Release date February 2021 Launch price ~ 1375 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

98 Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.8 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 515 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 1482 nits

84 Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 227 gramm (8.01 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.8%

99 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1 Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Memory RAM size 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1117 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3274 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 712044 AnTuTu 8 Results - 2nd place

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1

100 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes

88 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy S21 Ultra Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 10x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 240 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.24", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

96 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 24 5G support Yes

87 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced January 2021 Release date February 2021 Launch price ~ 1375 USD Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy S21 Ultra may differ by country or region