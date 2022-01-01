Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy S22: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22
Display
92
Performance
91
Battery
81
Camera
80
NanoReview score
85
Category Flagship
Announced February 2022
Release date March 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy S22
92

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 425 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
1309 nits
85

Design and build

Height 146 mm (5.75 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.4%
91

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy S22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200
Max. clock 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920
GPU clock 1300 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3612
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1
81

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes
80

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy S22
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Optical, 3x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
94

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
87

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced February 2022
Release date March 2022
SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy S22 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (15 votes)

