Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) Display 90 Performance 94 Battery 88 Camera 80 NanoReview score 86 Category Flagship Announced February 2022 Release date March 2022

90 Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 1767 nits

84 Design and build Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 88.3%

94 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 818 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1217 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3533 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 912970 CPU 221512 GPU 390502 Memory 150390 UX 148902 Total score 912970 AnTuTu Ranking List - 6th place

67 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM One UI 4.1

88 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 45 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min)

80 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Optical, 3x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

93 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

87 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2022 Release date March 2022 SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) may differ by country or region