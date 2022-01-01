Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon): specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon)
Display
90
Performance
94
Battery
88
Camera
80
NanoReview score
86
Category Flagship
Announced February 2022
Release date March 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon)
90

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
Screen-to-body ratio 88.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
1767 nits
84

Design and build

Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
88.3%
94

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1217
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3533
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
912970
CPU 221512
GPU 390502
Memory 150390
UX 148902
Total score 912970
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1
88

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 45 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min)
80

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon)
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Optical, 3x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
93

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
87

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced February 2022
Release date March 2022
SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (4 votes)

Competitors

1. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs S22 Plus (Snapdragon)
2. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs S22 Plus (Snapdragon)
3. Huawei Mate 40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon)
4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs S22 Plus (Snapdragon)
5. Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon)
6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs S22 Plus (Snapdragon)
7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs S22 Plus (Snapdragon)

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish