Samsung Galaxy S23
- Screen: 6.1" Dynamic AMOLED - 1080 x 2340
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Camera: 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
- Battery: 3900 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 167 grams (5.89 oz)
Specifications of the Galaxy S23 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate. This page will be updated after the official release.
Review
Display
90
Performance
95
Battery
83
Camera
80
Connectivity
93
NanoReview score
86
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy S23
90
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|422 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
86
Design and build
|Height
|146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
|Width
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|167 g (5.89 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
88.1%
95
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max. clock
|3360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1529
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4709
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1294332
AnTuTu Android Rating - 8th place
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
83
Battery
|Capacity
|3900 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes
80
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.94"
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
93
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
87
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2023
|Release date
|February 2023
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy S23 may differ by country or region