Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Apple iPhone 13
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1294K versus 806K)
- Comes with 673 mAh larger battery capacity: 3900 vs 3227 mAh
- Delivers 44% higher peak brightness (1200 against 835 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
- Shows 9% longer battery life (36:13 vs 33:06 hours)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1739 and 1523 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
92
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
96
81
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
86
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|425 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1750 nits
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.1%
|86%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|129%
|PWM
|-
|609 Hz
|Response time
|-
|7.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|168 g (5.93 oz)
|174 g (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3360 MHz
|3230 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|-
|1200 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1523
iPhone 13 +14%
1739
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 +2%
4737
4663
|CPU
|-
|210809
|GPU
|-
|324750
|Memory
|-
|134620
|UX
|-
|133782
|Total score
|1294284
|806615
|Stability
|56%
|79%
|Graphics test
|76 FPS
|52 FPS
|Graphics score
|12803
|8731
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2)
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|-
|OS size
|60 GB
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3900 mAh
|3227 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (10 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:16 hr
|1:46 hr
|Web browsing
|12:50 hr
|13:11 hr
|Watching video
|13:55 hr
|14:33 hr
|Gaming
|04:03 hr
|05:31 hr
|Standby
|104 hr
|123 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
133
Video quality
144
Generic camera score
125
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2023
|September 2021
|Release date
|February 2023
|September 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.98 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S23. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 13.
