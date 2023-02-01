Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Apple iPhone 13 VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Apple iPhone 13 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1294K versus 806K)

60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1294K versus 806K) Comes with 673 mAh larger battery capacity: 3900 vs 3227 mAh

Comes with 673 mAh larger battery capacity: 3900 vs 3227 mAh Delivers 44% higher peak brightness (1200 against 835 nits)

Delivers 44% higher peak brightness (1200 against 835 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Has 2 SIM card slots Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Shows 9% longer battery life (36:13 vs 33:06 hours)

Shows 9% longer battery life (36:13 vs 33:06 hours) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1739 and 1523 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S23 Price Apple iPhone 13 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.1 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 425 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 800 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 129% PWM - 609 Hz Response time - 7.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 +44% 1200 nits iPhone 13 835 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 174 g (6.14 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 +2% 88.1% iPhone 13 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM One UI 5.1 - OS size 60 GB 18 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3900 mAh 3227 mAh Charge power 25 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr 1:46 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:50 hr 13:11 hr Watching video 13:55 hr 14:33 hr Gaming 04:03 hr 05:31 hr Standby 104 hr 123 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 33:06 hr iPhone 13 +9% 36:13 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life (150th and 78th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.7 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 25 mm 23 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 n/a iPhone 13 133 Video quality Galaxy S23 n/a iPhone 13 144 Generic camera score Galaxy S23 n/a iPhone 13 125

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S23 n/a iPhone 13 83.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 September 2021 Release date February 2023 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S23. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 13.