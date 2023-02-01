Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Apple iPhone 13

Samsung Galaxy S23
Apple iPhone 13

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1294K versus 806K)
  • Comes with 673 mAh larger battery capacity: 3900 vs 3227 mAh
  • Delivers 44% higher peak brightness (1200 against 835 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (36:13 vs 33:06 hours)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1739 and 1523 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S23
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 425 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 800 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 129%
PWM - 609 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S23 +44%
1200 nits
iPhone 13
835 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 174 g (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S23 +2%
88.1%
iPhone 13
86%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S23 and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3360 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Apple GPU
GPU clock - 1200 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23
1523
iPhone 13 +14%
1739
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 +2%
4737
iPhone 13
4663
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S23 +60%
1294284
iPhone 13
806615
CPU - 210809
GPU - 324750
Memory - 134620
UX - 133782
Total score 1294284 806615
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S23 +47%
12803
iPhone 13
8731
Stability 56% 79%
Graphics test 76 FPS 52 FPS
Graphics score 12803 8731
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2)
ROM One UI 5.1 -
OS size 60 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3900 mAh 3227 mAh
Charge power 25 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:50 hr 13:11 hr
Watching video 13:55 hr 14:33 hr
Gaming 04:03 hr 05:31 hr
Standby 104 hr 123 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S23
33:06 hr
iPhone 13 +9%
36:13 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (150th and 78th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S23
n/a
iPhone 13
83.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 September 2021
Release date February 2023 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S23. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 13.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
18 (45%)
22 (55%)
Total votes: 40

