Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S7
Display
63
Performance
49
Battery
66
Camera
53
NanoReview score
55
Category Flagship
Announced February 2016
Release date March 2016
Launch price ~ 625 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy S7
63

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 5.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 576 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 72.1%
Display tests
PWM 238 Hz
Response time 99.3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
539 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
62

Design and build

Height 142.4 mm (5.61 inches)
Width 69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
72.1%
49

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy S7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T880 MP12
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~249 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory clock 1794 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2127
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6393
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
129765
42

Software

Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM TouchWiz UI
OS size 7.5 GB
66

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:50 hr
Talk (3G)
22:57 hr
53

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy S7
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1440
Aperture f/1.7
Focal length 22 mm
Pixel size 1.34 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
91
Video quality
86
Generic camera score
89
60

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 9
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
71 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced February 2016
Release date March 2016
Launch price ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.406 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy S7 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (202 votes)

