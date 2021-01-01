Samsung Galaxy S7 Display 63 Performance 49 Battery 66 Camera 53 NanoReview score 55 Category Flagship Announced February 2016 Release date March 2016 Launch price ~ 625 USD

63 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 5.1 inches Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 576 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Screen-to-body ratio 72.1% Display tests PWM 238 Hz Response time 99.3 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 539 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

62 Design and build Height 142.4 mm (5.61 inches) Width 69.6 mm (2.74 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 72.1%

49 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy S7 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Mali-T880 MP12 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~249 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Memory clock 1794 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2127 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6393 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 129765

42 Software Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) ROM TouchWiz UI OS size 7.5 GB

66 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 9:34 hr Watching videos (Player) 14:50 hr Talk (3G) 22:57 hr

53 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy S7 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1440 Aperture f/1.7 Focal length 22 mm Pixel size 1.34 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/4.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 91 Video quality 86 Generic camera score 89

60 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 9 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 71 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2016 Release date March 2016 Launch price ~ 625 USD SAR (head) 0.406 W/kg SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

