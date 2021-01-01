Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
Display
66
Performance
42
Battery
73
Camera
53
NanoReview score
55
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2016
|Release date
|March 2016
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
66
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|534 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.1%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|PWM
|Not detected
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
65
Design and build
|Height
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
76.1%
42
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T880 MP12
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~249 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 200 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2121
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6074
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
129513
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
158952
42
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|OS size
|7.6 GB
73
Battery
|Capacity
|3600 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:12 hr
Talk (3G)
26:13 hr
53
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1440
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|Focal length
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|1.34 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
91
Video quality
86
Generic camera score
89
60
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|9
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300
|5G support
|No
60
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
71 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2016
|Release date
|March 2016
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.264 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.43 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy S7 Edge may differ by country or region