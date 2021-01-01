Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Display
72
Performance
46
Battery
73
Camera
55
NanoReview score
62
Category Flagship
Announced March 2017
Release date April 2017
Launch price ~ 750 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
72

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9
PPI 529 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8%
PWM 250 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
637 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
67

Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
84%
46

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20
GPU clock 546 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1988
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6238
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
174332
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
189792
51

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI
OS size 11.7 GB
73

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (60% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:03 hr
Talk (3G)
23:43 hr
55

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy S8 Plus
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.7
Focal length 25 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
88
Video quality
88
Generic camera score
88
81

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 16
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
79

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.26 W/kg
SAR (body) 1 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy S8 Plus may differ by country or region

