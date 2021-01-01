Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Display 72 Performance 46 Battery 73 Camera 55 Category Flagship Announced March 2017 Release date April 2017 Launch price ~ 750 USD

72 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.2 inches Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels Aspect ratio 18.5:9 PPI 529 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% PWM 250 Hz Response time 4.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 637 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

67 Design and build Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 84%

46 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2 Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 GPU clock 546 MHz FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1794 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1988 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6238 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 174332 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 189792 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results - 247th place

51 Software Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM One UI OS size 11.7 GB

73 Battery Specifications Capacity 3500 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (60% in 45 min) Full charging time 1:55 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12:16 hr Watching videos (Player) 16:03 hr Talk (3G) 23:43 hr

55 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy S8 Plus Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/1.7 Focal length 25 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.6" Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 88 Video quality 88 Generic camera score 88

81 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 16 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500

79 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 83 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2017 Release date April 2017 Launch price ~ 750 USD SAR (head) 0.26 W/kg SAR (body) 1 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

Some specifications of the Galaxy S8 Plus may differ by country or region