Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro Screen: 6.6" PLS TFT - 1080 x 2408

6.6" PLS TFT - 1080 x 2408 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Camera: 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)

2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Battery: 4050 mAh

4050 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 235 grams (8.29 oz)

Review Display 76 Performance 49 Battery 71 Camera 57 Connectivity 85 NanoReview score 66

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro

76 Display Type PLS TFT Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 77.8% Display tests RGB color space 99.9% PWM Not detected Response time 23 ms Contrast 1109:1 Peak brightness test (auto) 493 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

62 Design and build Height 168.8 mm (6.65 inches) Width 79.9 mm (3.15 inches) Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) Weight 235 g (8.29 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 77.8%

49 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Max clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L GPU clock 490 MHz FLOPS ~753 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 770 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2782 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 512300 CPU 158374 GPU 157181 Memory 75916 UX 125947 Total score 512300 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

67 Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.0 OS size 13 GB

71 Battery Specifications Capacity 4050 mAh Charge power 25 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable Yes Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:00 hr

57 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

85 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900 3G network UMTS B1(2100), B2(1900), B4(AWS), B5(850), B8(900) 4G network LTE B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B4(AWS), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B12(700), B17(700), B20(800), B26(850), B28(700), B32(1500), B66(AWS-3) 5G support Yes

73 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max loudness 86.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced June 2022 Release date July 2022 SAR (head) 1.48 W/kg SAR (body) 1.23 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro may differ by country or region