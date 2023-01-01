Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro

  • Screen: 6.6" PLS TFT - 1080 x 2408
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Camera: 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
  • Battery: 4050 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 235 grams (8.29 oz)

Review

Display
76
Performance
49
Battery
71
Camera
57
Connectivity
85
NanoReview score
66

Full specifications

76

Display

Type PLS TFT
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 500 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
Screen-to-body ratio 77.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9%
PWM Not detected
Response time 23 ms
Contrast 1109:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
493 nits
62

Design and build

Height 168.8 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 79.9 mm (3.15 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 235 g (8.29 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
77.8%
49

Performance

SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L
GPU clock 490 MHz
FLOPS ~753 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
770
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2782
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
512300
CPU 158374
GPU 157181
Memory 75916
UX 125947
Total score 512300
Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB
67

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.0
OS size 13 GB
71

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4050 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable Yes
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr
57

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
85

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900
3G network UMTS B1(2100), B2(1900), B4(AWS), B5(850), B8(900)
4G network LTE B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B4(AWS), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B12(700), B17(700), B20(800), B26(850), B28(700), B32(1500), B66(AWS-3)
5G support Yes
73

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
86.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced June 2022
Release date July 2022
SAR (head) 1.48 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.23 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (2 votes)

