Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
- Screen: 6.6" PLS TFT - 1080 x 2408
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- Camera: 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
- Battery: 4050 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 235 grams (8.29 oz)
Review
Display
76
Performance
49
Battery
71
Camera
57
Connectivity
85
NanoReview score
66
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
76
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77.8%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Response time
|23 ms
|Contrast
|1109:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
493 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
62
Design and build
|Height
|168.8 mm (6.65 inches)
|Width
|79.9 mm (3.15 inches)
|Thickness
|9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|235 g (8.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
77.8%
49
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~753 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
770
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2782
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
512300
|CPU
|158374
|GPU
|157181
|Memory
|75916
|UX
|125947
|Total score
|512300
Memory
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|OS size
|13 GB
71
Battery
|Capacity
|4050 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
57
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
85
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900
|3G network
|UMTS B1(2100), B2(1900), B4(AWS), B5(850), B8(900)
|4G network
|LTE B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B4(AWS), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B12(700), B17(700), B20(800), B26(850), B28(700), B32(1500), B66(AWS-3)
|5G support
|Yes
73
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
86.2 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2022
|Release date
|July 2022
|SAR (head)
|1.48 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.23 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro may differ by country or region