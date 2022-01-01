Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2022
|Release date
|August 2022
Specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate. This page will be updated after the official release.
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21.9:9
|PPI
|426 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|167.9 mm (6.61 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|7.2 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.1%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1277
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3688
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1012382
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating - 19th place
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 3872
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2022
|Release date
|August 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
