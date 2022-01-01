Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Display
91
Performance
92
Battery
81
Camera
72
NanoReview score
81
Category Flagship
Announced August 2022
Release date August 2022
Specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate. This page will be updated after the official release.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
91

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9
PPI 426 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
67

Design and build

Height 167.9 mm (6.61 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.2 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IPX8
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.1%
92

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1277
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3688
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1012382
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1
81

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes
72

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy Z Flip 4
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
82

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
87

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

