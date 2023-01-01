Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Screen: 6.7" Dynamic AMOLED - 1080 x 2640

6.7" Dynamic AMOLED - 1080 x 2640 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Camera: 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)

2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Battery: 3700 mAh

3700 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 187 grams (6.6 oz)

Display 90 Camera 71 Performance 97 Gaming 100 Battery 74 Connectivity 82

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels Aspect ratio 21.9:9 PPI 425 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) Waterproof IPX8 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 85.5%

Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Max clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1

Battery Capacity 3700 mAh Max charge power 25 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.76"

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced July 2023 Release date August 2023 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Not included

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 may differ by country or region