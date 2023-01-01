Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
  • Screen: 6.7" Dynamic AMOLED - 1080 x 2640
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Camera: 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
  • Battery: 3700 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 187 grams (6.6 oz)

Review

Display
90
Camera
71
Performance
97
Gaming
100*
Battery
74*
Connectivity
82
NanoReview Score
82*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9
PPI 425 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz)
Waterproof IPX8
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.5%

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740
GPU clock 680 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1348427
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1

Battery

Capacity 3700 mAh
Max charge power 25 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy Z Flip 5
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.76"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced July 2023
Release date August 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3 of 5 points (5 votes)

Promotion
