Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Screen: 6.7" Dynamic AMOLED - 1080 x 2640
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Camera: 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
- Battery: 3700 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 187 grams (6.6 oz)
Review
Display
90
Camera
71
Performance
97
Gaming
100*
Battery
74*
Connectivity
82
NanoReview Score
82*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21.9:9
|PPI
|425 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
|Weight
|187 g (6.6 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.5%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1348427
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores - 2nd place
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.76"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2023
|Release date
|August 2023
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 may differ by country or region