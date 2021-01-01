Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Display 92 Performance 96 Battery 77 Camera 72 NanoReview score 83 Category Flagship Announced August 2021 Release date August 2021 Launch price ~ 1125 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

92 Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2636 pixels Aspect ratio 21.9:9 PPI 426 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 1216 nits

69 Design and build Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) Width 72.2 mm (2.84 inches) Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) Waterproof IPX8 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%

96 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1035 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3225 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 731330

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM One UI 3.5

77 Battery Specifications Capacity 3300 mAh Charge power 25 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes

72 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 22 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 3872 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

94 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

87 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2021 Release date August 2021 Launch price ~ 1125 USD Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G may differ by country or region