Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Display
92
Performance
96
Battery
77
Camera
72
NanoReview score
83
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2021
|Release date
|August 2021
|Launch price
|~ 1125 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
92
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2636 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21.9:9
|PPI
|426 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
1216 nits
69
Design and build
|Height
|166 mm (6.54 inches)
|Width
|72.2 mm (2.84 inches)
|Thickness
|6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.7%
96
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3225
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
731330
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.5
77
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes
72
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 3872
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
94
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
87
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2021
|Release date
|August 2021
|Launch price
|~ 1125 USD
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G may differ by country or region