Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Display
92
Performance
96
Battery
77
Camera
72
NanoReview score
83
Category Flagship
Announced August 2021
Release date August 2021
Launch price ~ 1125 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
92

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2636 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9
PPI 426 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
1216 nits
69

Design and build

Height 166 mm (6.54 inches)
Width 72.2 mm (2.84 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IPX8
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.7%
96

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3225
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
731330
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM One UI 3.5
77

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes
72

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
94

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
87

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced August 2021
Release date August 2021
Launch price ~ 1125 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.8 of 5 points (5 votes)

