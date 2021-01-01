Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
Display
87
Performance
98
Battery
82
Camera
78
NanoReview score
85
Category Flagship
Announced August 2020
Release date September 2020
Launch price ~ 2250 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
87

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED
Size 7.6 inches
Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels
Aspect ratio 22.5:9
PPI 373 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9%
PWM 219 Hz
Response time 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
714 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
64

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 128.2 mm (5.05 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 279 gramm (9.84 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
89.1%
98

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Max. clock 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650
GPU clock 645 MHz
FLOPS ~1365 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
971
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3333
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
620825
67

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 3.0
OS size 35.4 GB
82

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (11 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 33 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:44 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:17 hr
Talk (3G)
24:56 hr
78

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy Z Fold 2
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
85

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900
3G network UMTS B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B4(AWS), B5(850), B8 (900)
4G network LTE B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B4(AWS), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B12(700), B13(700), B17(700), B18(800), B19(800), B20(800), B25(1900), B26(850), B28(700), B66(AWS-3)
5G support Yes
87

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced August 2020
Release date September 2020
Launch price ~ 2250 USD
SAR (head) 0.291 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.453 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (97 votes)

