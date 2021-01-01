Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Display 87 Performance 98 Battery 82 Camera 78 NanoReview score 85 Category Flagship Announced August 2020 Release date September 2020 Launch price ~ 2250 USD

87 Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Size 7.6 inches Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels Aspect ratio 22.5:9 PPI 373 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.9% PWM 219 Hz Response time 8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 714 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

64 Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 128.2 mm (5.05 inches) Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) Weight 279 gramm (9.84 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 89.1%

98 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus Max. clock 3100 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 645 MHz FLOPS ~1365 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 971 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3333 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 620825 AnTuTu Android Ranking - 12th place

67 Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM One UI 3.0 OS size 35.4 GB

82 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 33 min) Full charging time 1:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10:44 hr Watching videos (Player) 16:17 hr Talk (3G) 24:56 hr

78 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

85 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900 3G network UMTS B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B4(AWS), B5(850), B8 (900) 4G network LTE B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B4(AWS), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B12(700), B13(700), B17(700), B18(800), B19(800), B20(800), B25(1900), B26(850), B28(700), B66(AWS-3) 5G support Yes

87 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 83.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2020 Release date September 2020 Launch price ~ 2250 USD SAR (head) 0.291 W/kg SAR (body) 1.453 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

