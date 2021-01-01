Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
Display
87
Performance
98
Battery
82
Camera
78
NanoReview score
85
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2020
|Release date
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 2250 USD
87
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|7.6 inches
|Resolution
|1768 x 2208 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|22.5:9
|PPI
|373 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|PWM
|219 Hz
|Response time
|8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
714 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
64
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|128.2 mm (5.05 inches)
|Thickness
|6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
|Weight
|279 gramm (9.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
89.1%
98
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
|Max. clock
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|645 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1365 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
971
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3333
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
620825
AnTuTu Android Ranking - 12th place
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|35.4 GB
82
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (11 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 33 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:44 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:17 hr
Talk (3G)
24:56 hr
78
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
85
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900
|3G network
|UMTS B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B4(AWS), B5(850), B8 (900)
|4G network
|LTE B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B4(AWS), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B12(700), B13(700), B17(700), B18(800), B19(800), B20(800), B25(1900), B26(850), B28(700), B66(AWS-3)
|5G support
|Yes
87
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.4 dB
Other
|SAR (head)
|0.291 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.453 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 may differ by country or region