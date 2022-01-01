Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate. This page will be updated after the official release.
Full specifications
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|7.6 inches
|Resolution
|1768 x 2208 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|22.5:18
|PPI
|372 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|Height
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|128 mm (5.04 inches)
|Thickness
|6 mm (0.24 inches)
|Weight
|282 gramm (9.95 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1336
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3784
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1009924
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|Capacity
|4400 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (11 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/1.8
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2022
|Release date
|August 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 may differ by country or region