Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Display
87
Performance
96
Battery
88
Camera
80
NanoReview score
84
Category Flagship
Announced August 2022
Release date August 2022
Specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate. This page will be updated after the official release.

Full specifications

87

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED
Size 7.6 inches
Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels
Aspect ratio 22.5:18
PPI 372 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
68

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 128 mm (5.04 inches)
Thickness 6 mm (0.24 inches)
Weight 282 gramm (9.95 oz)
Waterproof IPX8
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
89.9%
96

Performance

SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1336
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3784
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1009924
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1
88

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (11 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr
80

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/1.8
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
85

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
87

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced August 2022
Release date August 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (2 votes)

