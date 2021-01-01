Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Display
90
Performance
98
Battery
73
Camera
78
NanoReview score
85
Category Flagship
Announced August 2021
Release date August 2021
Launch price ~ 2000 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
90

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED
Size 7.6 inches
Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels
Aspect ratio 22.5:18
PPI 374 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
937 nits
71

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 128.1 mm (5.04 inches)
Thickness 6.4 mm (0.25 inches)
Weight 271 gramm (9.56 oz)
Waterproof IPX8
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
88.8%
98

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1100
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3245
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1.1
73

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:46 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:17 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:50 hr
Talk (3G)
23:37 hr
78

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 4 megapixels
Image resolution 2688 x 1520
Aperture f/1.8
Pixel size 2 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
86

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
87

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced August 2021
Release date August 2021
Launch price ~ 2000 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

5 of 5 points (1 votes)

