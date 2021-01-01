Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Display 90 Performance 98 Battery 73 Camera 78 NanoReview score 85 Category Flagship Announced August 2021 Release date August 2021 Launch price ~ 2000 USD

90 Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Size 7.6 inches Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels Aspect ratio 22.5:18 PPI 374 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 937 nits

71 Design and build Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) Width 128.1 mm (5.04 inches) Thickness 6.4 mm (0.25 inches) Weight 271 gramm (9.56 oz) Waterproof IPX8 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 88.8%

98 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1100 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3245 AnTuTu Android Rating - 15th place

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1.1

73 Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh Charge power 25 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:46 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10:17 hr Watching videos (Player) 13:50 hr Talk (3G) 23:37 hr

78 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 4 megapixels Image resolution 2688 x 1520 Aperture f/1.8 Pixel size 2 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

86 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

87 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2021 Release date August 2021 Launch price ~ 2000 USD Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

