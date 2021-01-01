Sony Xperia 1 Display 79 Performance 82 Battery 66 Camera 71 NanoReview score 74 Category Flagship Announced February 2019 Release date April 2019 Launch price ~ 887 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Sony Xperia 1

79 Display Type OLED Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 PPI 643 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 82% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 100% PWM 245 Hz Response time 3.6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 653 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

74 Design and build Height 167 mm (6.57 inches) Width 72 mm (2.83 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) Waterproof IP65 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 82%

82 Performance All specs and test Sony Xperia 1 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 GPU clock 585 MHz FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 4961 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 9912 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 737 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2578 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 371852 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 440044 AnTuTu Phone Scores - 75th place

55 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) OS size 23 GB

66 Battery Specifications Capacity 3300 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (40% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 8:57 hr Watching videos (Player) 11:10 hr Talk (3G) 25:00 hr

71 Camera Specs and camera test of the Xperia 1 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 135° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 24 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 99 Video quality 84 Generic camera score 94

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 81.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2019 Release date April 2019 Launch price ~ 887 USD SAR (head) 1.12 W/kg SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia 1 may differ by country or region