Sony Xperia 1 II Display 83 Performance 94 Battery 77 Camera 71 NanoReview score 82 Category Flagship Announced February 2020 Release date July 2020 Launch price ~ 1000 USD

83 Display Type OLED Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 PPI 643 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 84% Display features - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 123.3% PWM 240 Hz Response time 7.5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 607 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

80 Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) Width 71.1 mm (2.8 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84%

94 Performance All specs and test Sony Xperia 1 II in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 587 MHz FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 4322 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 13335 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 881 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3307 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 469952 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 542605 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Results - 30th place

55 Software Operating system Android 10.0 OS size 20 GB

77 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 21 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:55 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 9:52 hr Watching videos (Player) 12:35 hr Talk (3G) 31:02 hr

71 Camera Specs and camera test of the Xperia 1 II Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 3x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 124° Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3T2 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 24 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

93 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 22 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46(5200), 66(1700/2100) 5G support Yes

88 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 77.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2020 Release date July 2020 Launch price ~ 1000 USD SAR (body) 1.67 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

