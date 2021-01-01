Sony Xperia 1 II
Display
83
Performance
94
Battery
77
Camera
71
NanoReview score
82
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|Release date
|July 2020
|Launch price
|~ 1000 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Sony Xperia 1 II
83
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1644 x 3840 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|PPI
|643 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|123.3%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Response time
|7.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
607 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
80
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84%
94
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
4322
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
13335
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
881
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3307
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
469952
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
542605
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Results - 30th place
55
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|OS size
|20 GB
77
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|21 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (11 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:35 hr
Talk (3G)
31:02 hr
71
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|124°
|Lenses
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3T2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
93
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|22
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G network
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46(5200), 66(1700/2100)
|5G support
|Yes
88
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
77.3 dB
Other
|SAR (body)
|1.67 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia 1 II may differ by country or region