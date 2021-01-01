Home > Sony Smartphones > Sony Xperia 1 II: specifications and benchmarks

Sony Xperia 1 II

Sony Xperia 1 II
Display
83
Performance
94
Battery
77
Camera
71
NanoReview score
82
Category Flagship
Announced February 2020
Release date July 2020
Launch price ~ 1000 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Sony Xperia 1 II
83

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9
PPI 643 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84%
Display features - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 123.3%
PWM 240 Hz
Response time 7.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
607 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
80

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84%
94

Performance

All specs and test Sony Xperia 1 II in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
4322
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
13335
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
881
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3307
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
469952
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
542605
55

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
OS size 20 GB
77

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 21 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (11 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:35 hr
Talk (3G)
31:02 hr
71

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Xperia 1 II
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3T2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
93

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 22
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46(5200), 66(1700/2100)
5G support Yes
88

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
77.3 dB

Other

SAR (body) 1.67 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia 1 II may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.9 of 5 points (34 votes)

Write a comment

