Sony Xperia 1 III

Sony Xperia 1 III
Display
96
Performance
98
Battery
88
Camera
75
NanoReview score
89
Category Flagship
Announced April 2021
Release date June 2021
Launch price ~ 1088 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Sony Xperia 1 III
96

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9
PPI 643 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
569 nits
82

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.2%
98

Performance

All specs and test Sony Xperia 1 III in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660
GPU clock 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1110
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3245
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
88

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
75

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Xperia 1 III
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 4.4x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
94

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 24
2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900
3G network HSDPA 2100 (band 1), 1900 (band 2), 1700 (band 4), 850 (band 5), 800 (band 6), 900 (band 8), 800 (band 19)
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 66
5G support Yes
93

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced April 2021
Release date June 2021
Launch price ~ 1088 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia 1 III may differ by country or region

