Sony Xperia 1 III Display 96 Performance 98 Battery 88 Camera 75 NanoReview score 89 Category Flagship Announced April 2021 Release date June 2021 Launch price ~ 1088 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Sony Xperia 1 III

96 Display Type OLED Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 PPI 643 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% Display features - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness 569 nits

82 Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gray, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.2%

98 Performance All specs and test Sony Xperia 1 III in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 GPU clock 587 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1110 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3245

63 Software Operating system Android 11

88 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)

75 Camera Specs and camera test of the Xperia 1 III Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 4.4x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 124° Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 24 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

94 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 24 2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 3G network HSDPA 2100 (band 1), 1900 (band 2), 1700 (band 4), 850 (band 5), 800 (band 6), 900 (band 8), 800 (band 19) 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 66 5G support Yes

93 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced April 2021 Release date June 2021 Launch price ~ 1088 USD Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia 1 III may differ by country or region