Sony Xperia 1 IV Display 96 Performance 88 Battery 78 Camera 79 NanoReview score 86 Category Flagship Announced May 2022 Release date June 2022

96 Display Type OLED Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 PPI 643 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% Display features - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness 646 nits

80 Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.2%

88 Performance All specs and test Sony Xperia 1 IV in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 818 MHz FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1151 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3371 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 836116 AnTuTu Android Results - 28th place

63 Software Operating system Android 12

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (47% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:44 hr Watching video 12:14 hr Gaming 05:30 hr Standby 94 hr General battery life 27:23 hr

79 Camera Specs and camera test of the Xperia 1 IV Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 5.2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 124° Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 85 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.5", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Pixel size: 10 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 20 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.9" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

92 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 3G network HSDPA 2100 (Band 1), 1900 (Band 2), 1700 (Band 4), 850 (Band 5), 800 (Band 6), 900 (Band 8), 800 (Band 19) 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 48, 66, 71 5G support Yes

93 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced May 2022 Release date June 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

