Sony Xperia 1 IV

Sony Xperia 1 IV
Display
96
Performance
88
Battery
78
Camera
79
NanoReview score
86
Category Flagship
Announced May 2022
Release date June 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Sony Xperia 1 IV
96

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9
PPI 643 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
646 nits
80

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.2%
88

Performance

All specs and test Sony Xperia 1 IV in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1151
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3371
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
836116
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:44 hr
Watching video 12:14 hr
Gaming 05:30 hr
Standby 94 hr
General battery life
27:23 hr
79

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Xperia 1 IV
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5.2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.5", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Pixel size: 10 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 20 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
92

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900
3G network HSDPA 2100 (Band 1), 1900 (Band 2), 1700 (Band 4), 850 (Band 5), 800 (Band 6), 900 (Band 8), 800 (Band 19)
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 48, 66, 71
5G support Yes
93

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced May 2022
Release date June 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia 1 IV may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.4 of 5 points (3 votes)

