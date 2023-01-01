Sony Xperia 1 V
- Screen: 6.5" OLED - 1644 x 3840
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Camera: 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 187 grams (6.6 oz)
Review
Display
96
Camera
75
Performance
86
Gaming
100*
Battery
80
Connectivity
84
NanoReview Score
85*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Pros and cons
- 4K-дисплей, обладающий премиальными характеристиками
- С обеих сторон защищен стеклом Gorilla Glass Victus, но спереди использует его второе поколение
- Есть 5.2-кратный оптический зум и хорошая стабилизация картинки
- Топовый и память обеспечивают беспрецендентую скорость работы устройства
- Немаленька батарея с поддержкой быстрой проводной и беспроводной зарядки
- Есть беспроводная реверсивная зарядка
- Дисплей не умеет менять частоту обновления соответственно контенту
- Может троттлить после длительной нагрузки на графический ускоритель
- В коробке со смартфоном нет ни зарядного, ни кабеля USB-C
- Скорость зарядки батареи не соответствует флагманскому уровню
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1644 x 3840 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|PPI
|643 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
929 nits
Design and build
|Height
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|71 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|187 g (6.6 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.2%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1450
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4625
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1122156
AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores - 28th place
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|30 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Web browsing
|10:23 hr
|Watching video
|13:04 hr
|Gaming
|05:14 hr
|Standby
|157 hr
General battery life
35:50 hr
Smartphones With the Best Battery Life - 105th place
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5.2x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.35"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3 - 2.8
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.25 microns
|Sensor size
|1/2.9"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2023
|Release date
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia 1 V may differ by country or region