NanoReview Score 85

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Sony Xperia 1 V

Display Type OLED Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 PPI 643 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) 929 nits

Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.2%

Performance All specs and test Sony Xperia 1 V in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Max clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3 L3 cache 8 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 740 GPU clock 680 MHz FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1450 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4625 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1122156 AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores - 28th place Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 30 W Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Battery life tests Web browsing 10:23 hr Watching video 13:04 hr Gaming 05:14 hr Standby 157 hr General battery life 35:50 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life - 105th place

Camera Specs and camera test of the Xperia 1 V Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 5.2x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.35"

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3 - 2.8

- Focal length: 85 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.5"

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.5"

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 24 mm Pixel size 1.25 microns Sensor size 1/2.9" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced May 2023 Release date June 2023 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Not included

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia 1 V may differ by country or region