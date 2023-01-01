Home > Sony Smartphones > Sony Xperia 1 V: specifications and benchmarks

Sony Xperia 1 V
  • Screen: 6.5" OLED - 1644 x 3840
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Camera: 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 187 grams (6.6 oz)

Review

Display
96
Camera
75
Performance
86
Gaming
100*
Battery
80
Connectivity
84
NanoReview Score
85*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Pros and cons

  • 4K-дисплей, обладающий премиальными характеристиками
  • С обеих сторон защищен стеклом Gorilla Glass Victus, но спереди использует его второе поколение
  • Есть 5.2-кратный оптический зум и хорошая стабилизация картинки
  • Топовый и память обеспечивают беспрецендентую скорость работы устройства
  • Немаленька батарея с поддержкой быстрой проводной и беспроводной зарядки
  • Есть беспроводная реверсивная зарядка
  • Дисплей не умеет менять частоту обновления соответственно контенту
  • Может троттлить после длительной нагрузки на графический ускоритель
  • В коробке со смартфоном нет ни зарядного, ни кабеля USB-C
  • Скорость зарядки батареи не соответствует флагманскому уровню

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Sony Xperia 1 V

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9
PPI 643 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
929 nits

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.2%

Performance

All specs and test Sony Xperia 1 V in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740
GPU clock 680 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1450
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4625
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1122156
Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 30 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:23 hr
Watching video 13:04 hr
Gaming 05:14 hr
Standby 157 hr
General battery life
35:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Xperia 1 V
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5.2x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.35"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3 - 2.8
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 1.25 microns
Sensor size 1/2.9"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced May 2023
Release date June 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia 1 V may differ by country or region

