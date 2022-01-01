Sony Xperia 10 IV Display 79 Performance 51 Battery 92 Camera 67 NanoReview score 71 Category Mid-range Announced May 2022 Release date June 2022

79 Display Type OLED Size 6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 PPI 457 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 82% Display features - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness 677 nits

69 Design and build Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) Width 67 mm (2.64 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 161 gramm (5.68 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 82%

51 Performance All specs and test Sony Xperia 10 IV in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 840 MHz FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 657 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1898 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 395160

63 Software Operating system Android 12

92 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 16:56 hr Watching video 26:35 hr Gaming 06:05 hr Standby 121 hr General battery life 47:13 hr Phones With Long Battery Life - 3rd place

67 Camera Specs and camera test of the Xperia 10 IV Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 3G network HSDPA 2100 (Band 1), 1700 (Band 4), 850 (Band 5), 900 (Band 8) 4G network LTE 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41 5G support Yes

58 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2022 Release date June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

