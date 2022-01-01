Sony Xperia 10 IV
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2022
|Release date
|June 2022
Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Sony Xperia 10 IV
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|PPI
|457 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
677 nits
Design and build
|Height
|153 mm (6.02 inches)
|Width
|67 mm (2.64 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|161 gramm (5.68 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~536 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
657
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1898
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
395160
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (28% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|Web browsing
|16:56 hr
|Watching video
|26:35 hr
|Gaming
|06:05 hr
|Standby
|121 hr
General battery life
47:13 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 2100 (Band 1), 1700 (Band 4), 850 (Band 5), 900 (Band 8)
|4G network
|LTE 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2022
|Release date
|June 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia 10 IV may differ by country or region