Sony Xperia 10 IV

Sony Xperia 10 IV
Display
79
Performance
51
Battery
92
Camera
67
NanoReview score
71
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2022
Release date June 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Sony Xperia 10 IV
79

Display

Type OLED
Size 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9
PPI 457 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
677 nits
69

Design and build

Height 153 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 67 mm (2.64 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 161 gramm (5.68 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82%
51

Performance

All specs and test Sony Xperia 10 IV in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 840 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
657
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1898
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
395160
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
92

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 16:56 hr
Watching video 26:35 hr
Gaming 06:05 hr
Standby 121 hr
General battery life
47:13 hr
67

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Xperia 10 IV
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900
3G network HSDPA 2100 (Band 1), 1700 (Band 4), 850 (Band 5), 900 (Band 8)
4G network LTE 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41
5G support Yes
58

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2022
Release date June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia 10 IV may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (5 votes)

