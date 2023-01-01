Sony Xperia 10 V Screen: 6.1" OLED - 1080 x 2520

6.1" OLED - 1080 x 2520 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Camera: 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)

3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 159 grams (5.61 oz)

Review Display 68 Camera 61 Performance 41 Gaming 37 * Battery 83 * Connectivity 68 NanoReview Score 63 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Pros and cons Легкий и практичный смартфон с влагозащитой, как у флагманских моделей

Легкий и практичный смартфон с влагозащитой, как у флагманских моделей Основная камера гордится 2-кратным оптическим зумом

Основная камера гордится 2-кратным оптическим зумом Доступная оптическая стабилизация изображения отлично справляется со своей задачей

Доступная оптическая стабилизация изображения отлично справляется со своей задачей Благодаря поддержке eSIM можно отказать от использования физической SIM-карты Не поддерживает съемку видео в 4K

Не поддерживает съемку видео в 4K В комплекте нет ни зарядного устройства, ни кабеля USB

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Sony Xperia 10 V

Display Type OLED Size 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 PPI 449 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 159 g (5.61 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 82.5%

Performance All specs and test Sony Xperia 10 V in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 664 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1908 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 387583 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Xperia 10 V Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 54 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4"

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor size 1/4.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2023 Release date June 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Not included

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia 10 V may differ by country or region