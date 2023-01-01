Home > Sony Smartphones > Sony Xperia 10 V: specifications and benchmarks

Sony Xperia 10 V

  • Screen: 6.1" OLED - 1080 x 2520
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Camera: 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 159 grams (5.61 oz)

Review

Display
68
Camera
61
Performance
41
Gaming
37*
Battery
83*
Connectivity
68
NanoReview Score
63*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Pros and cons

  • Легкий и практичный смартфон с влагозащитой, как у флагманских моделей
  • Основная камера гордится 2-кратным оптическим зумом
  • Доступная оптическая стабилизация изображения отлично справляется со своей задачей
  • Благодаря поддержке eSIM можно отказать от использования физической SIM-карты
  • Не поддерживает съемку видео в 4K
  • В комплекте нет ни зарядного устройства, ни кабеля USB

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Sony Xperia 10 V

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9
PPI 449 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 159 g (5.61 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.5%

Performance

All specs and test Sony Xperia 10 V in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
664
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1908
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
387583
Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Xperia 10 V
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4"
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor size 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2023
Release date June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia 10 V may differ by country or region

