Sony Xperia 10 V
- Screen: 6.1" OLED - 1080 x 2520
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- Camera: 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 159 grams (5.61 oz)
Review
Display
68
Camera
61
Performance
41
Gaming
37*
Battery
83*
Connectivity
68
Pros and cons
- Легкий и практичный смартфон с влагозащитой, как у флагманских моделей
- Основная камера гордится 2-кратным оптическим зумом
- Доступная оптическая стабилизация изображения отлично справляется со своей задачей
- Благодаря поддержке eSIM можно отказать от использования физической SIM-карты
- Не поддерживает съемку видео в 4K
- В комплекте нет ни зарядного устройства, ни кабеля USB
Full specifications
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|PPI
|449 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|155 mm (6.1 inches)
|Width
|68 mm (2.68 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|159 g (5.61 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.5%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~486 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
664
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1908
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
387583
Memory
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (28% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4"
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2023
|Release date
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia 10 V may differ by country or region