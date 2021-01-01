Sony Xperia 5
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.9:9
|PPI
|449 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|PWM
|227 Hz
|Response time
|15 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
569 nits
75
Design and build
|Height
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|68 mm (2.68 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP65
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
80.9%
78
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3495
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
10845
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2676
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
343453
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
433233
55
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|OS size
|16 GB
72
Battery
|Capacity
|3140 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (53% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:28 hr
Talk (3G)
28:34 hr
72
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|135°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony Exmor RS (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
101
Video quality
83
Generic camera score
95
74
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|19
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
|3G network
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100)
84
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
79.8 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2019
|Release date
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 712 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.03 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.95 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia 5 may differ by country or region