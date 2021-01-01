Home > Sony Smartphones > Sony Xperia 5: specifications and benchmarks

Sony Xperia 5

Sony Xperia 5
Display
74
Performance
78
Battery
72
Camera
72
NanoReview score
74
Category Flagship
Announced September 2019
Release date November 2019
Launch price ~ 712 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Sony Xperia 5
74

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.9:9
PPI 449 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 80.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100%
PWM 227 Hz
Response time 15 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
569 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
75

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IP65
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
80.9%
78

Performance

All specs and test Sony Xperia 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640
GPU clock 585 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3495
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
10845
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2676
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
343453
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
433233
55

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
OS size 16 GB
72

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3140 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:28 hr
Talk (3G)
28:34 hr
72

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Xperia 5
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 135°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony Exmor RS (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
101
Video quality
83
Generic camera score
95
74

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 19
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100)
84

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
79.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced September 2019
Release date November 2019
Launch price ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 1.03 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia 5 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (37 votes)

