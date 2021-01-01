Sony Xperia 5 Display 74 Performance 78 Battery 72 Camera 72 NanoReview score 74 Category Flagship Announced September 2019 Release date November 2019 Launch price ~ 712 USD

74 Display Type OLED Size 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels Aspect ratio 20.9:9 PPI 449 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 80.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 100% PWM 227 Hz Response time 15 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 569 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

75 Design and build Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) Waterproof IP65 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 80.9%

78 Performance All specs and test Sony Xperia 5 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 GPU clock 585 MHz FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3495 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 10845 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 707 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2676 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 343453 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 433233 AnTuTu Android Ranking - 79th place

55 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) OS size 16 GB

72 Battery Specifications Capacity 3140 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (53% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:40 hr Watching videos (Player) 16:28 hr Talk (3G) 28:34 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking - 123rd place

72 Camera Specs and camera test of the Xperia 5 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 135° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony Exmor RS (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 5 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 24 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 101 Video quality 83 Generic camera score 95

74 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 19 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only) 3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100)

84 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 79.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2019 Release date November 2019 Launch price ~ 712 USD SAR (head) 1.03 W/kg SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

