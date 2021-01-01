Sony Xperia 5 II Display 88 Performance 92 Battery 82 Camera 69 NanoReview score 83 Category Flagship Announced September 2020 Release date October 2020 Launch price ~ 875 USD

88 Display Type OLED Size 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 PPI 449 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 80.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 100% PWM 238 Hz Response time 8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 532 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

75 Design and build Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 80.9%

92 Performance All specs and test Sony Xperia 5 II in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 587 MHz FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 4323 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 13148 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 875 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3274 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 462182 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 532044

55 Software Operating system Android 10.0 OS size 13 GB

82 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 21 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:49 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 15:07 hr Watching videos (Player) 20:54 hr Talk (3G) 27:35 hr

69 Camera Specs and camera test of the Xperia 5 II Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 3x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 124° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3T2 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 24 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

93 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 22 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46(5200), 66(1700/2100) 5G support Yes

87 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 75.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2020 Release date October 2020 Launch price ~ 875 USD Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

