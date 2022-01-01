Sony Xperia 5 IV
Display
94
Performance
88
Battery
86
Camera
76
NanoReview score
85
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2022
|Release date
|September 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Sony Xperia 5 IV
94
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|PPI
|449 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|650 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
921 nits
82
Design and build
|Height
|156 mm (6.14 inches)
|Width
|67 mm (2.64 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.2%
88
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1222
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3439
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
839716
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating - 54th place
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|Stock Android
86
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|Web browsing
|13:05 hr
|Watching video
|15:43 hr
|Gaming
|05:30 hr
|Standby
|90 hr
General battery life
33:26 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking - 129th place
76
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2.5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|124°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 60 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.5", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Sony IMX 563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia 5 IV from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.25 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.9"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
121
Video quality
113
Generic camera score
119
82
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
93
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2022
|Release date
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia 5 IV may differ by country or region