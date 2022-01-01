Sony Xperia 5 IV Display 94 Performance 88 Battery 86 Camera 76 NanoReview score 85 Category Flagship Announced September 2022 Release date September 2022

94 Display Type OLED Size 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 PPI 449 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 650 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) 921 nits

82 Design and build Height 156 mm (6.14 inches) Width 67 mm (2.64 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.2%

88 Performance All specs and test Sony Xperia 5 IV in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 4
Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1222
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3439
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 839716

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Stock Android

86 Battery
Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr
Battery life tests Web browsing 13:05 hr
Watching video 15:43 hr
Gaming 05:30 hr
Standby 90 hr
General battery life 33:26 hr

76 Camera Specs and camera test of the Xperia 5 IV Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2.5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 124° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 60 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.5", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.5", Sony IMX 563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 5 IV from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 24 mm Pixel size 1.25 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.9" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 121 Video quality 113 Generic camera score 119

82 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

93 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2022 Release date September 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia 5 IV may differ by country or region