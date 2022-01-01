Home > Sony Smartphones > Sony Xperia 5 IV: specifications and benchmarks

Sony Xperia 5 IV

Sony Xperia 5 IV
Display
94
Performance
88
Battery
86
Camera
76
NanoReview score
85
Category Flagship
Announced September 2022
Release date September 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Sony Xperia 5 IV
94

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9
PPI 449 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 650 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
921 nits
82

Design and build

Height 156 mm (6.14 inches)
Width 67 mm (2.64 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.2%
88

Performance

All specs and test Sony Xperia 5 IV in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1222
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3439
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
839716
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Stock Android
86

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:05 hr
Watching video 15:43 hr
Gaming 05:30 hr
Standby 90 hr
General battery life
33:26 hr
76

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Xperia 5 IV
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2.5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 60 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.5", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Sony IMX 563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 5 IV from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 1.25 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
121
Video quality
113
Generic camera score
119
82

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
93

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced September 2022
Release date September 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia 5 IV may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (2 votes)

Competitors

1. Xperia 5 IV vs iPhone 13 Pro Max
2. Xperia 5 IV vs Pixel 6
3. Xperia 5 IV vs Xperia 5 III
4. Xperia 5 IV vs Galaxy S22 Ultra
5. Xperia 5 IV vs Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
6. Xperia 5 IV vs Galaxy S22
7. Xperia 5 IV vs Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)
8. Xperia 5 IV vs Xperia 1 IV
9. Xperia 5 IV vs Zenfone 9
10. Xperia 5 IV vs iPhone 14 Pro
11. Xperia 5 IV vs Pixel 7

Write a comment

Promotion
РусскийEnglish