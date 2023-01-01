Tecno Camon 20 Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.7%

Performance All specs and test Tecno Camon 20 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Max clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 366 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1281 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 249170

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1800 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM HIOS 13

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 1:28 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Camon 20 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 5G support No

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced May 2023 Release date May 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 33 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Camon 20 may differ by country or region