Tecno Camon 20
  • Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: MediaTek Helio G85
  • Camera: 3 (64 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 190 grams (6.7 oz)

Display
66
Camera
64
Performance
29
Gaming
33*
Battery
79*
Connectivity
68
NanoReview Score
59*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.7%

Performance

SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85
Max clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
366
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1281
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
249170
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM HIOS 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
5G support No

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced May 2023
Release date May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Camon 20 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.3 of 5 points (4 votes)

