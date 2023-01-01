Tecno Camon 20 Premier
- Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
- SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 8050
- Camera: 3 (50 MP + 108 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 202.5 grams (7.14 oz)
Review
Display
81
Camera
75
Performance
55
Gaming
53
Battery
75
Connectivity
74
NanoReview Score
70
Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Camon 20 Premier
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|900 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
688 nits
Design and build
|Height
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|202.5 g (7.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.3%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8050
|Max clock
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~980 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
862
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3075
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
656363
|CPU
|148881
|GPU
|238609
|Memory
|138474
|UX
|124830
|Total score
|656363
3DMark Wild Life Performance
4534
|Web score
|9375
|Video editing
|6540
|Photo editing
|40589
|Data manipulation
|8265
|Writing score
|19564
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 2048 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|HIOS 13
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (47% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:14 hr
|Web browsing
|11:13 hr
|Watching video
|16:28 hr
|Gaming
|05:41 hr
|Standby
|88 hr
General battery life
31:51 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 108 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2023
|Release date
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 45 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Camon 20 Premier may differ by country or region