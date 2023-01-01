Home > Other Smartphones > Tecno Camon 20 Premier: specifications and benchmarks

Tecno Camon 20 Premier
  • Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 8050
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 108 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 202.5 grams (7.14 oz)

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Camon 20 Premier

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 900 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
688 nits

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 202.5 g (7.14 oz)
Waterproof No
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.3%

Performance

All specs and test Tecno Camon 20 Premier in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8050
Max clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz
FLOPS ~980 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
862
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3075
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
656363
CPU 148881
GPU 238609
Memory 138474
UX 124830
Total score 656363
3DMark Wild Life Performance
4534
Web score 9375
Video editing 6540
Photo editing 40589
Data manipulation 8265
Writing score 19564
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM HIOS 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 45 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:13 hr
Watching video 16:28 hr
Gaming 05:41 hr
Standby 88 hr
General battery life
31:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Camon 20 Premier
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 115°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 108 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2023
Release date May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 45 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Camon 20 Premier may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.4 of 5 points (3 votes)

