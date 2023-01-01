Tecno Camon 20 Premier Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 900 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) 688 nits

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 202.5 g (7.14 oz) Waterproof No Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.3%

Performance All specs and test Tecno Camon 20 Premier in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8050 Max clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 GPU clock 850 MHz FLOPS ~980 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 862 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3075 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 656363 CPU 148881 GPU 238609 Memory 138474 UX 124830 Total score 656363 3DMark Wild Life Performance 4534 Web score 9375 Video editing 6540 Photo editing 40589 Data manipulation 8265 Writing score 19564 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM HIOS 13

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 45 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (47% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:14 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:13 hr Watching video 16:28 hr Gaming 05:41 hr Standby 88 hr General battery life 31:51 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Camon 20 Premier Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 115° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 108 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56"

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2023 Release date May 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 45 W

