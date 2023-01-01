Home > Other Smartphones > Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G

Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G
  • Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 8050
  • Camera: 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 193 grams (6.81 oz)

Display
85
Camera
72
Performance
60
Gaming
55
Battery
85*
Connectivity
74
NanoReview Score
72*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 900 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 193 g (6.81 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87%

Performance

All specs and test Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8050
Max clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz
FLOPS ~980 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
865
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3076
3DMark Wild Life Performance
4515
Web score 11788
Video editing 7537
Photo editing 41772
Data manipulation 9206
Writing score 21181
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM HIOS 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Camon 20 Pro 5G
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2023
Release date May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Camon 20 Pro 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.3 of 5 points (9 votes)

