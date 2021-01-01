Home > Other Smartphones > Tecno Pova 2: specifications and benchmarks

Tecno Pova 2

Tecno Pova 2
Display
67
Performance
45
Battery
85
Camera
61
NanoReview score
63
Category Budget
Announced June 2021
Release date June 2021
Launch price ~ 138 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Pova 2
67

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9
PPI 389 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8%
Max. Brightness
486 nits
50

Design and build

Height 173.3 mm (6.82 inches)
Width 78.8 mm (3.1 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.8%
45

Performance

All specs and test Tecno Pova 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
377
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1366
AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores - 113th place
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
60

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM HIOS 7.6
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 90 min)
Full charging time 3:30 hr
61

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Pova 2
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
72

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G network LTE B1 / B3 / B5 / B7 / B8 / B20 / B38 / B40 / B48
5G support No
53

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced June 2021
Release date June 2021
Launch price ~ 138 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pova 2 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Tecno Pova 2 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
2. Tecno Pova 2 or Xiaomi Redmi 9
3. Tecno Pova 2 or Samsung Galaxy M51
4. Tecno Pova 2 or Samsung Galaxy A12
5. Tecno Pova 2 or Xiaomi Redmi 9T
6. Tecno Pova 2 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
7. Tecno Pova 2 or Xiaomi Poco F3
8. Tecno Pova 2 or Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
9. Tecno Pova 2 or Oppo Realme Narzo 30

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish