Tecno Pova 3 Display 76 Performance 35 Battery 85 Camera 56 NanoReview score 62 Category Budget Announced May 2022 Release date May 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Pova 3

76 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.9 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 PPI 389 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.3%

49 Design and build Height 173.1 mm (6.81 inches) Width 78.5 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 82.3%

35 Performance All specs and test Tecno Pova 3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 360 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1366 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 264091 CPU 75691 GPU 50341 Memory 65612 UX 69885 Total score 264091

60 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM HIOS 7.6

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 7000 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Full charging time 2:05 hr

56 Camera Specs and camera test of the Pova 3 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash Quad LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

71 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 5G support No

72 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced May 2022 Release date May 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pova 3 may differ by country or region