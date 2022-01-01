Home > Other Smartphones > Tecno Pova 3: specifications and benchmarks

Tecno Pova 3

Display
76
Performance
35
Battery
85
Camera
56
NanoReview score
62
Category Budget
Announced May 2022
Release date May 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Pova 3
76

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9
PPI 389 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3%
49

Design and build

Height 173.1 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 78.5 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.3%
35

Performance

All specs and test Tecno Pova 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
360
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1366
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
264091
CPU 75691
GPU 50341
Memory 65612
UX 69885
Total score 264091
60

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM HIOS 7.6
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr
56

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Pova 3
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
71

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
5G support No
72

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced May 2022
Release date May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pova 3 may differ by country or region

