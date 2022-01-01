Home > Other Smartphones > Tecno Pova 4 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Pova 4 Pro
77

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.66 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 403 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83%
42

Design and build

Height 164.79 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9.19 mm (0.36 inches)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83%
49

Performance

All specs and test Tecno Pova 4 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
563
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1836
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
359559
60

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM HiOS 8.6
91

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh
Charge power 45 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 24 min)
45

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Pova 4 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support No
72

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced October 2022
Release date October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pova 4 Pro may differ by country or region

