Tecno Spark 8C Display 65 Performance 23 Battery 70 Camera 48 NanoReview score 52 Category Budget Announced January 2022 Release date February 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Spark 8C

65 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 267 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% Max. Brightness 450 nits

56 Design and build Height 164.57 mm (6.48 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.95 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) Waterproof IPX2 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gray, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 83.7%

23 Performance All specs and test Tecno Spark 8C in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc T606 Max. clock 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 1 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Channels 1 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 301 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1184 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 169422 CPU 60630 GPU 21826 Memory 38655 UX 48282 Total score 169422

60 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM HiOS 7.6

70 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No

48 Camera Specs and camera test of the Spark 8C Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (13 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

Depth lens Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS

56 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G network UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 4G network LTE 2300(band 40), 1800(band 3) 5G support No

53 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced January 2022 Release date February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Spark 8C may differ by country or region