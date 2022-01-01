Tecno Spark 8C
Display
65
Performance
23
Battery
70
Camera
48
NanoReview score
52
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2022
|Release date
|February 2022
65
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|267 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.7%
Max. Brightness
450 nits
56
Design and build
|Height
|164.57 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.95 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX2
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.7%
23
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc T606
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|2, 3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1184
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
169422
|CPU
|60630
|GPU
|21826
|Memory
|38655
|UX
|48282
|Total score
|169422
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|HiOS 7.6
70
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
48
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Depth lens
|Yes
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
56
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
|3G network
|UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz
|4G network
|LTE 2300(band 40), 1800(band 3)
|5G support
|No
53
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2022
|Release date
|February 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Spark 8C may differ by country or region