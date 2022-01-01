Home > Other Smartphones > Tecno Spark 8C: specifications and benchmarks

Tecno Spark 8C

Tecno Spark 8C
Display
65
Performance
23
Battery
70
Camera
48
NanoReview score
52
Category Budget
Announced January 2022
Release date February 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Spark 8C
65

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 267 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7%
Max. Brightness
450 nits
56

Design and build

Height 164.57 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.95 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof IPX2
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.7%
23

Performance

All specs and test Tecno Spark 8C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606
Max. clock 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1184
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
169422
CPU 60630
GPU 21826
Memory 38655
UX 48282
Total score 169422
60

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM HiOS 7.6
70

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
48

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Spark 8C
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
Depth lens Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS
56

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
3G network UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz
4G network LTE 2300(band 40), 1800(band 3)
5G support No
53

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced January 2022
Release date February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Spark 8C may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

