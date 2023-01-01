Home > Other Smartphones > Tecno Spark Go 2023: specifications and benchmarks

Tecno Spark Go 2023

Tecno Spark Go 2023
  • Screen: 6.56" IPS LCD - 720 x 1600
  • SoC: Mediatek Helio A22
  • Camera: 2 (13 MP + 0.3 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 12
  • Weight: 199 grams (7.02 oz)

Review

Display
61
Performance
11
Battery
66
Camera
50
Connectivity
62
NanoReview score
49

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Spark Go 2023
61

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.56 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 267 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 400 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84%
56

Design and build

Height 163.86 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.51 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IPX2
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
84%
11

Performance

All specs and test Tecno Spark Go 2023 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio A22
Max clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 660 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
155
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
561
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
100225
CPU 28014
GPU 10364
Memory 27936
UX 33381
Total score 100225
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB
54

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM HIOS 12
66

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
50

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Spark Go 2023
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
62

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
5G support No
53

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced January 2023
Release date January 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Spark Go 2023 may differ by country or region

