Tecno Spark Go 2023 Screen: 6.56" IPS LCD - 720 x 1600

6.56" IPS LCD - 720 x 1600 SoC: Mediatek Helio A22

Mediatek Helio A22 Camera: 2 (13 MP + 0.3 MP)

2 (13 MP + 0.3 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 12

Android 12 Weight: 199 grams (7.02 oz)

Review Display 61 Performance 11 Battery 66 Camera 50 Connectivity 62 NanoReview score 49

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Spark Go 2023

61 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.56 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 267 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 400 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84%

56 Design and build Height 163.86 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.51 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) Waterproof IPX2 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 84%

11 Performance All specs and test Tecno Spark Go 2023 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio A22 Max clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 660 MHz FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 155 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 561 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 100225 CPU 28014 GPU 10364 Memory 27936 UX 33381 Total score 100225 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB

54 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM HIOS 12

66 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No

50 Camera Specs and camera test of the Spark Go 2023 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (13 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

62 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 5G support No

53 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced January 2023 Release date January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Spark Go 2023 may differ by country or region