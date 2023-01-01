Tecno Spark Go 2023
- Screen: 6.56" IPS LCD - 720 x 1600
- SoC: Mediatek Helio A22
- Camera: 2 (13 MP + 0.3 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 12
- Weight: 199 grams (7.02 oz)
Review
Display
61
Performance
11
Battery
66
Camera
50
Connectivity
62
NanoReview score
49
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Spark Go 2023
61
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.56 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|267 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84%
56
Design and build
|Height
|163.86 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|75.51 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|199 g (7.02 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX2
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
84%
11
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio A22
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|660 MHz
|FLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
155
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
561
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
100225
|CPU
|28014
|GPU
|10364
|Memory
|27936
|UX
|33381
|Total score
|100225
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
54
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|HIOS 12
66
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
50
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
62
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|5G support
|No
53
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2023
|Release date
|January 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Spark Go 2023 may differ by country or region