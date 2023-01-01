Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Screen: 6.78" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400

6.78" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400 SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 8200

MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Camera: 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)

3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 164.8 grams (5.81 oz)

Review Display 88 Performance 74 Battery 84 Camera 65 Connectivity 77 NanoReview score 73

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo iQOO Neo 7

88 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 388 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

49 Design and build Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 164.8 g (5.81 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.6%

74 Performance All specs and test Vivo iQOO Neo 7 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Max. clock 3100 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55

- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78

- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 993 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3920 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 855689 AnTuTu Ranking List - 75th place Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No

63 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM Funtouch 13

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 10 min) Full charging time 0:25 hr

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the iQOO Neo 7 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA B1/B5/B8 4G network LTE B1/B3/B5/B8/B28A/B38/B40/B41 5G support Yes

66 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2023 Release date February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iQOO Neo 7 may differ by country or region