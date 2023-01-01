Vivo iQOO Neo 7
- Screen: 6.78" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
- SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 8200
- Camera: 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 164.8 grams (5.81 oz)
Review
Display
88
Performance
74
Battery
84
Camera
65
Connectivity
77
NanoReview score
73
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo iQOO Neo 7
88
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|388 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
49
Design and build
|Height
|164.8 mm (6.49 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|164.8 g (5.81 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.6%
74
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200
|Max. clock
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC6
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
993
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3920
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
855689
AnTuTu Ranking List - 75th place
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|Funtouch 13
84
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 10 min)
|Full charging time
|0:25 hr
65
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
77
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/B5/B8
|4G network
|LTE B1/B3/B5/B8/B28A/B38/B40/B41
|5G support
|Yes
66
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2023
|Release date
|February 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iQOO Neo 7 may differ by country or region