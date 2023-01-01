Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo iQOO Neo 7: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo iQOO Neo 7

Vivo iQOO Neo 7
  • Screen: 6.78" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 8200
  • Camera: 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 164.8 grams (5.81 oz)

Review

Display
88
Performance
74
Battery
84
Camera
65
Connectivity
77
NanoReview score
73

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo iQOO Neo 7
88

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 388 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
49

Design and build

Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 164.8 g (5.81 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.6%
74

Performance

All specs and test Vivo iQOO Neo 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Max. clock 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
993
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3920
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
855689
AnTuTu Ranking List - 75th place
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No
63

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM Funtouch 13
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 10 min)
Full charging time 0:25 hr
65

Camera

Specs and camera test of the iQOO Neo 7
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA B1/B5/B8
4G network LTE B1/B3/B5/B8/B28A/B38/B40/B41
5G support Yes
66

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced February 2023
Release date February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iQOO Neo 7 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.4 of 5 points (3 votes)

