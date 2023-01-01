Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Pro

Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Pro
  • Screen: 6.78" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 199.5 grams (7.04 oz)

Review

Display
89
Camera
78
Performance
74
Gaming
96*
Battery
94*
Connectivity
80
NanoReview Score
81*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 388 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 164.81 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 199.5 g (7.04 oz)
Waterproof No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.6%

Performance

All specs and test Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3963
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM Funtouch 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 120 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the iQOO Neo 7 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Aperture f/2.5
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B6/B8
4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B8/B28A/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced July 2023
Release date July 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iQOO Neo 7 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.5 of 5 points (4 votes)

Competitors

1. iQOO Neo 7 Pro and iQOO Neo 7
2. iQOO Neo 7 Pro and Nord 3
3. iQOO Neo 7 Pro and OnePlus 11R
4. iQOO Neo 7 Pro and Phone (2)
5. iQOO Neo 7 Pro and Edge 40
6. iQOO Neo 7 Pro and Poco F5
7. iQOO Neo 7 Pro and 11 Pro Plus
8. iQOO Neo 7 Pro and V27 Pro
9. iQOO Neo 7 Pro and iQOO Neo 6
10. iQOO Neo 7 Pro and iQOO 11
Compare other phones (1100+)

Write a comment

Promotion
EnglishРусский