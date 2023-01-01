Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Pro Screen: 6.78" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400

6.78" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)

3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 199.5 grams (7.04 oz)

Review Display 89 Camera 78 Performance 74 Gaming 96 * Battery 94 * Connectivity 80 NanoReview Score 81 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Pro

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 388 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 164.81 mm (6.49 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 199.5 g (7.04 oz) Waterproof No Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.6%

Performance All specs and test Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Max clock 3190 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 6 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 900 MHz FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1301 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3963 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM Funtouch 13

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 120 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 0:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the iQOO Neo 7 Pro Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Aperture f/2.5 Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B6/B8 4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B8/B28A/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced July 2023 Release date July 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 120 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iQOO Neo 7 Pro may differ by country or region