Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro
  • Screen: 6.78" AMOLED - 1260 x 2800
  • SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
  • Camera: 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 192 grams (6.77 oz)

Review

Display
91
Camera
66
Performance
100
Gaming
96
Battery
94*
Connectivity
85
NanoReview Score
84*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1260 x 2800 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 453 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz)
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.5%

Performance

SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
Max clock 3350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.35 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Immortalis-G715 MC11
FLOPS ~4736 GFLOPS
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1379974
CPU 298850
GPU 594203
Memory 263503
UX 212041
Total score 1379974
Memory

RAM
RAM size 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM Funtouch 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 120 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.88
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX866 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.45
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced May 2023
Release date May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iQOO Neo 8 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (43 votes)

