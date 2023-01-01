Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro
- Screen: 6.78" AMOLED - 1260 x 2800
- SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
- Camera: 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 192 grams (6.77 oz)
Review
Display
91
Camera
66
Performance
100
Gaming
96
Battery
94*
Connectivity
85
NanoReview Score
84*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Full specifications
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1260 x 2800 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|453 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.5%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
|Max clock
|3350 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.35 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Immortalis-G715 MC11
|FLOPS
|~4736 GFLOPS
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1379974
|CPU
|298850
|GPU
|594203
|Memory
|263503
|UX
|212041
|Total score
|1379974
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking List - 1st place
Memory
|RAM size
|16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|Funtouch 13
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|120 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 9 min)
|Full charging time
|0:22 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.88
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX866 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.45
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2023
|Release date
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 120 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iQOO Neo 8 Pro may differ by country or region