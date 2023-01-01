Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro Screen: 6.78" AMOLED - 1260 x 2800

Review Display 91 Camera 66 Performance 100 Gaming 96 Battery 94 * Connectivity 85 NanoReview Score 84 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.78 inches Resolution 1260 x 2800 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 453 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.5%

Performance All specs and test Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus Max clock 3350 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex-A715

- 1 core at 3.35 GHz: Cortex-X3 L3 cache 8 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Immortalis-G715 MC11 FLOPS ~4736 GFLOPS AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1379974 CPU 298850 GPU 594203 Memory 263503 UX 212041 Total score 1379974 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking List - 1st place Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM Funtouch 13

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 120 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Full charging time 0:22 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the iQOO Neo 8 Pro Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.88

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX866 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.45 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced May 2023 Release date May 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 120 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iQOO Neo 8 Pro may differ by country or region