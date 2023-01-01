Vivo V27 Pro Screen: 6.78" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400

6.78" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400 SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 8200

MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)

3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 4600 mAh

4600 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 182 grams (6.42 oz)

Review Display 85 Performance 74 Battery 83 Camera 70 Connectivity 77

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V27 Pro

85 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 388 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) 679 nits

59 Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90.4%

74 Performance All specs and test Vivo V27 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Max. clock 3100 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55

- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78

- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 GPU clock 950 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 995 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3926 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 843013 AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores - 80th place Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No

63 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM Funtouch OS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh Charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:51 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:34 hr Watching video 17:28 hr Gaming 05:07 hr Standby 92 hr General battery life 36:06 hr

70 Camera Specs and camera test of the V27 Pro Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8D1 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 24 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 24 mm Pixel size 0.64 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.76" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM GSM850/900/1800/1900 3G network WCDMA B1/B4/B5/B8 4G network LTE B1/B3/B4/B5/B8/B28A/B38/B40/B41 5G support Yes

45 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2023 Release date March 2023 SAR (head) 1.22 W/kg SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the V27 Pro may differ by country or region