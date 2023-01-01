Vivo V27 Pro
- Screen: 6.78" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
- SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 8200
- Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 4600 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 182 grams (6.42 oz)
Review
Display
85
Performance
74
Battery
83
Camera
70
Connectivity
77
NanoReview score
74
85
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|388 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
679 nits
59
Design and build
|Height
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|182 g (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.4%
74
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200
|Max. clock
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC6
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
995
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3926
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
843013
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 13
83
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (42% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:51 hr
|Web browsing
|14:34 hr
|Watching video
|17:28 hr
|Gaming
|05:07 hr
|Standby
|92 hr
General battery life
36:06 hr
70
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless), 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8D1 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.64 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.76"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
77
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|2G network
|GSM GSM850/900/1800/1900
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/B4/B5/B8
|4G network
|LTE B1/B3/B4/B5/B8/B28A/B38/B40/B41
|5G support
|Yes
45
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|SAR (head)
|1.22 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.89 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the V27 Pro may differ by country or region