Vivo V27 Pro

Vivo V27 Pro
  • Screen: 6.78" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 8200
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 4600 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 182 grams (6.42 oz)

Review

Display
85
Performance
74
Battery
83
Camera
70
Connectivity
77
NanoReview score
74

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V27 Pro
85

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 388 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
679 nits
59

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 182 g (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.4%
74

Performance

All specs and test Vivo V27 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Max. clock 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 950 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
995
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3926
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
843013
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No
63

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM Funtouch OS 13
83

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh
Charge power 66 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:34 hr
Watching video 17:28 hr
Gaming 05:07 hr
Standby 92 hr
General battery life
36:06 hr
70

Camera

Specs and camera test of the V27 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8D1 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 0.64 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.76"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM GSM850/900/1800/1900
3G network WCDMA B1/B4/B5/B8
4G network LTE B1/B3/B4/B5/B8/B28A/B38/B40/B41
5G support Yes
45

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced March 2023
Release date March 2023
SAR (head) 1.22 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the V27 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

Competitors

