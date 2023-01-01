Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo V27e: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo V27e

Vivo V27e
  • Screen: 6.62" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: Mediatek Helio G99
  • Camera: 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 4600 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 185 grams (6.53 oz)

Review

Display
87
Performance
36
Battery
76
Camera
66
Connectivity
76
NanoReview score
66

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V27e
87

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 500 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
67

Design and build

Height 162.51 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 75.81 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 185 g (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP54
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.9%
36

Performance

All specs and test Vivo V27e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G99
Max clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1100 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
558
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1848
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
317955
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB
63

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM Funtouch 13
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh
Charge power 66 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr
66

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Vivo V27e
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.5
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
76

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz
3G network WCDMA B1/B5/B8
4G network LTE B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B20/B28/B38/B40/B41
5G support Yes
45

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2023
Release date March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo V27e may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (3 votes)

Competitors

1. Honor 70 or Vivo V27e
2. Vivo V25 or Vivo V27e
3. Realme 10 or Vivo V27e
4. Vivo V25e or Vivo V27e
5. Realme 10 Pro or Vivo V27e
6. Realme 10 Pro Plus or Vivo V27e
7. Honor X9a or Vivo V27e
8. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G or Vivo V27e
9. Oppo Reno 8T or Vivo V27e
10. Vivo V27 Pro or Vivo V27e
11. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G or Vivo V27e
Compare other phones (1000+)

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish