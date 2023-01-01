Vivo V27e
- Screen: 6.62" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
- SoC: Mediatek Helio G99
- Camera: 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 4600 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 185 grams (6.53 oz)
Review
Display
87
Performance
36
Battery
76
Camera
66
Connectivity
76
NanoReview score
66
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V27e
87
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.62 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
67
Design and build
|Height
|162.51 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|75.81 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|185 g (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP54
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.9%
36
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G99
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
558
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1848
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
317955
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|Funtouch 13
76
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 19 min)
|Full charging time
|0:52 hr
66
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
76
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/B5/B8
|4G network
|LTE B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B20/B28/B38/B40/B41
|5G support
|Yes
45
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo V27e may differ by country or region