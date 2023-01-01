Vivo V27e Screen: 6.62" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400

Review Display 87 Performance 36 Battery 76 Camera 66 Connectivity 76 NanoReview score 66

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V27e

87 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 398 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

67 Design and build Height 162.51 mm (6.4 inches) Width 75.81 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 185 g (6.53 oz) Waterproof IP54 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.9%

36 Performance All specs and test Vivo V27e in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G99 Max clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 1100 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 558 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1848 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 317955 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

63 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM Funtouch 13

76 Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh Charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Full charging time 0:52 hr

66 Camera Specs and camera test of the Vivo V27e Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.5 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

76 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz 3G network WCDMA B1/B5/B8 4G network LTE B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B20/B28/B38/B40/B41 5G support Yes

45 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2023 Release date March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo V27e may differ by country or region