Vivo X90 Pro Plus

Display
98
Performance
100
Battery
90
Camera
83
NanoReview score
89
Category Flagship
Announced November 2022
Release date December 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo X90 Pro Plus
98

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 517 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
81

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90%
100

Performance

All specs and test Vivo X90 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max. clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 4 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740
Memory
RAM size 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5150
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1311330
63

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM Funtouch 13
90

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh
Charge power 80 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min)
Full charging time 0:34 hr
83

Camera

Specs and camera test of the X90 Pro Plus
Main camera
Matrix 50.3 megapixels
Zoom Optical, 3.5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114°
Lenses 4 (50.3 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
92

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
74

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the X90 Pro Plus may differ by country or region

Competitors

Promotion
