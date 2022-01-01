Vivo X90 Pro Plus Display 98 Performance 100 Battery 90 Camera 83 NanoReview score 89 Category Flagship Announced November 2022 Release date December 2022

98 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.78 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 517 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

81 Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90%

100 Performance All specs and test Vivo X90 Pro Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Max. clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 4 + 3) Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3 L3 cache 8 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 740 Memory RAM size 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1504 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 5150 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1311330 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Rating - 1st place

63 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM Funtouch 13

90 Battery Specifications Capacity 4700 mAh Charge power 80 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Full charging time 0:34 hr

83 Camera Specs and camera test of the X90 Pro Plus Main camera Matrix 50.3 megapixels Zoom Optical, 3.5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° Lenses 4 (50.3 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP + 48 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

92 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

74 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced November 2022 Release date December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

