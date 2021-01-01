Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi 11T Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T Pro
Display
89
Performance
93
Battery
77
Camera
68
NanoReview score
81
Category Flagship
Announced September 2021
Release date September 2021
Launch price ~ 591 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi 11T Pro
89

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
851 nits
75

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.1%
93

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi 11T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1144
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3828
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
642715
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5
77

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 10 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:27 hr
Talk (3G)
22:31 hr
68

Camera

Specs and camera test of the 11T Pro
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850 900 1800 1900 MHz
3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/B38/40/41/42/66
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced September 2021
Release date September 2021
Launch price ~ 591 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 11T Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

5 of 5 points (1 votes)

