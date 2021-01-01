Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi 12: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12
Display
91
Performance
98
Battery
88
Camera
73
NanoReview score
85
Category Flagship
Announced December 2021
Release date December 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi 12
91

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.28 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 419 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
1096 nits
82

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.2%
98

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1234
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3835
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
985042
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM MIUI 13
88

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr
73

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Xiaomi 12
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
91

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced December 2021
Release date December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xiaomi 12 may differ by country or region

User ratings

5 of 5 points (2 votes)

