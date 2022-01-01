Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi 12S: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi 12S

Xiaomi 12S
Display
90
Performance
98
Battery
89
Camera
73
NanoReview score
84
Category Flagship
Announced July 2022
Release date July 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi 12S
90

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.28 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 419 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
81

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.2%
98

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi 12S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4205
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1075683
CPU 233457
GPU 471686
Memory 191611
UX 174562
Total score 1075683
AnTuTu 9 Rating - 7th place
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM MIUI 13
89

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min)
Full charging time 0:43 hr
73

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Xiaomi 12S
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
84

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xiaomi 12S may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (6 votes)

Write a comment

