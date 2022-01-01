Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi 12T: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi 12T

Xiaomi 12T
Display
93
Performance
81
Battery
79
Camera
70
NanoReview score
81
Category Flagship
Announced April 2022
Release date April 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi 12T
93

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 446 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
948 nits
75

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.7%
81

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi 12T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra
Max. clock 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 912 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
921
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3740
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
781464
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM MIUI 13
79

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:26 hr
Watching video 13:24 hr
Gaming 05:33 hr
Standby 116 hr
General battery life
31:59 hr
70

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Xiaomi 12T
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
88

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM 850 900 1800 1900 MHz
3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/66
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced April 2022
Release date April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xiaomi 12T may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.7 of 5 points (3 votes)

Competitors

1. Apple iPhone 13 vs Xiaomi 12T
2. Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Xiaomi 12T
3. Xiaomi 11T vs Xiaomi 12T
4. Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Xiaomi 12T
5. Xiaomi 12X vs Xiaomi 12T
6. Oppo Realme GT2 Pro vs Xiaomi 12T
7. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Xiaomi 12T
8. Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) vs Xiaomi 12T
9. Xiaomi Poco F4 vs Xiaomi 12T
10. Xiaomi 12S vs Xiaomi 12T
11. Apple iPhone 14 vs Xiaomi 12T

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish