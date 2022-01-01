Xiaomi 12T Display 93 Performance 81 Battery 79 Camera 70 NanoReview score 81 Category Flagship Announced April 2022 Release date April 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi 12T

93 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 446 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) 948 nits

75 Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 86.7%

81 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi 12T in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra Max. clock 2850 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 GPU clock 912 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 921 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3740 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 781464 AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores - 78th place

67 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM MIUI 13

79 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Full charging time 0:23 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:26 hr Watching video 13:24 hr Gaming 05:33 hr Standby 116 hr General battery life 31:59 hr

70 Camera Specs and camera test of the Xiaomi 12T Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.47" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

88 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM 850 900 1800 1900 MHz 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/66 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced April 2022 Release date April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xiaomi 12T may differ by country or region