Xiaomi 12T
Display
93
Performance
81
Battery
79
Camera
70
NanoReview score
81
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi 12T
93
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2712 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|446 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|900 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
948 nits
75
Design and build
|Height
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.7%
81
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra
|Max. clock
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC6
|GPU clock
|912 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
921
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3740
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
781464
AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores - 78th place
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
79
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Full charging time
|0:23 hr
|Web browsing
|10:26 hr
|Watching video
|13:24 hr
|Gaming
|05:33 hr
|Standby
|116 hr
General battery life
31:59 hr
70
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.47"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
88
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|2G network
|GSM 850 900 1800 1900 MHz
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/2/4/5/6/8/19
|4G network
|LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/66
|5G support
|Yes
85
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xiaomi 12T may differ by country or region