Xiaomi 12T Pro

Xiaomi 12T Pro
Display
93
Performance
95
Battery
75
Camera
76
NanoReview score
84
Category Flagship
Announced April 2022
Release date April 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi 12T Pro
93

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 446 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
907 nits
75

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.7%
95

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi 12T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1245
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4050
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1023201
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM MIUI 13
75

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:34 hr
Watching video 13:52 hr
Gaming 05:19 hr
Standby 93 hr
General battery life
28:05 hr
76

Camera

Specs and camera test of the 12T Pro
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850 900 1800 1900 MHz
3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/66/B38/39/40/41/42/48
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 12T Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

5 of 5 points (2 votes)

