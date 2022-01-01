Xiaomi 12T Pro Display 93 Performance 95 Battery 75 Camera 76 NanoReview score 84 Category Flagship Announced April 2022 Release date April 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi 12T Pro

93 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 446 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) 907 nits

75 Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 86.7%

95 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi 12T Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Max. clock 3190 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 6 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 900 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1245 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4050 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1023201 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Rating - 20th place

67 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM MIUI 13

75 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Full charging time 0:23 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:34 hr Watching video 13:52 hr Gaming 05:19 hr Standby 93 hr General battery life 28:05 hr

76 Camera Specs and camera test of the 12T Pro Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.47" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850 900 1800 1900 MHz 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/66/B38/39/40/41/42/48 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced April 2022 Release date April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 12T Pro may differ by country or region