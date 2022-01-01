Xiaomi 13
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2022
|Release date
|December 2022
Full specifications
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.36 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|414 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1900 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|152.8 mm (6.02 inches)
|Width
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.4%
89.4%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 4 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1504
1504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5345
5345
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1230740
1230740
AnTuTu Benchmark Results - 5th place
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:41 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2022
|Release date
|December 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xiaomi 13 may differ by country or region