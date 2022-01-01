Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi 13: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 13
Display
90
Performance
97
Battery
89
Camera
82
NanoReview score
87
Category Flagship
Announced December 2022
Release date December 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi 13
90

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.36 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 414 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
86

Design and build

Height 152.8 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.4%
97

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max. clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 4 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5345
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1230740
67

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM MIUI 14
89

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:41 hr
82

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Xiaomi 13
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns
Sensor size 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xiaomi 13 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (13 votes)

