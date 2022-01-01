Xiaomi 13 Display 90 Performance 97 Battery 89 Camera 82 NanoReview score 87 Category Flagship Announced December 2022 Release date December 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi 13

90 Display Type OLED Size 6.36 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 414 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

86 Design and build Height 152.8 mm (6.02 inches) Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.4%

97 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi 13 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Max. clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 4 + 3) Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3 L3 cache 8 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 740 Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1504 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 5345 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1230740 AnTuTu Benchmark Results - 5th place

67 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM MIUI 14

89 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 67 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:41 hr

82 Camera Specs and camera test of the Xiaomi 13 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3.2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 75 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 22 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns Sensor size 1/3.2" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced December 2022 Release date December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xiaomi 13 may differ by country or region