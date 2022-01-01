Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi 13 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13 Pro
Display
98
Performance
97
Battery
91
Camera
82
NanoReview score
88
Category Flagship
Announced December 2022
Release date December 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi 13 Pro
98

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.73 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 522 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
84

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 229 gramm (8.08 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.6%
97

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi 13 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max. clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 4 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1511
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5360
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1224837
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM MIUI 14
91

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh
Charge power 120 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr
82

Camera

Specs and camera test of the 13 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 50.3 megapixels
Zoom Optical, 3.2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115°
Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns
Sensor size 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced December 2022
Release date December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 13 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (8 votes)

Competitors

1. Apple iPhone 13 Pro vs Xiaomi 13 Pro
2. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Xiaomi 13 Pro
3. Xiaomi 12 Pro vs 13 Pro
4. OnePlus 10 Pro vs Xiaomi 13 Pro
5. Xiaomi 12 Pro (Dimensity) vs 13 Pro
6. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Xiaomi 13 Pro
7. Apple iPhone 14 vs Xiaomi 13 Pro
8. Xiaomi 12T Pro vs 13 Pro
9. Xiaomi 13 vs 13 Pro

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish